Watch Solange Sing 'Aqueous Transmission' With 'Teenage Crush' Brandon Boyd

Solange Knowles joined Incubus onstage at New Orleans' Champions Square to perform the band's 2001 track "Aqueous Transmission." Incubus released their eighth album, 8, earlier this year.

Related Solange Dominates Space, Tears Down Walls at Masterful Guggenheim Show Interdisciplinary project titled 'An Ode To' brings 'A Seat at the Table' to life during RBMA month

Knowles and Brandon Boyd shared vocals on the seven-minute Morning View song. In a letter to her teenage self that was published in Teen Vogue earlier this year, Knowles talked about her massive fandom of Incubus and teenage crush on Boyd. She described this era of her youth as a "Rasta-vegan-thrifter-who-is-determined-to-marry-Brandon-Boyd phase."

Last year, Knowles released her acclaimed, Grammy Award-winning third album A Seat at the Table. Over the course of this year, she has taken a unique spin on touring, performing largely at museums like New York City's Guggenheim as well as the festival circuit, having most recently appeared at Panorama Festival in NYC as well. For their 8 tour, Incubus has been joined by special guest Jimmy Eat World for a North American trek.





