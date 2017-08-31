In the wake of the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, several artists are joining in the efforts to raise money for the victims, including Solange, Fall Out Boy and Bun B who have all planned separate benefit concerts.

Solange announced she will be performing a benefit show at Orpheum Theatre with Sun Ra Arkestra in Boston on September 28th.

"I will be doing a special 'Orion's Rise' show in Boston, and ALL proceeds will go towards Hurricane Harvey relief," the Houston native posted on Instagram on Wednesday. "I'm committed to partnering with organizations on the ground in Houston and making contributions to uplift the city that raised me with so much love. See you September 28th Boston, I thank you in advance for making this a special, meaningful night!"

Earlier in the week, her sister Beyoncé announced she would be working with her BeyGOOD philanthropic organization to provide Hurricane Harvey aid.

Meanwhile, Fall Out Boy is dedicating their forthcoming November 7th show in Houston at Toyota Center to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. The band will donate all proceeds from that concert via the Fall Out Boy Fund, which will make monetary donations to various local organizations aiding those in need. Their tour in support of M A N I A features openers blackbear and Jaden Smith.

Houston rapper Bun B is teaming with music manager Scooter Braun to present a benefit concert, which will tentatively air on four national networks on September 12th, Associated Press reports. The lineup has not yet been revealed.

Outside of the concert realm, celebrities are rallying to donate funds, while encouraging others to do the same. Demi Lovato teamed with Nick Jonas and DNCE to promote donations to the Houston Food Bank. Lovato pledged $50,000 to the cause. Sandra Bullock, Kevin Hart, Nicki Minaj and dozens of other actors and artists have also made massive donations and launched social media campaigns to raise more funds.