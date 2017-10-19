Snoop Dogg Previews New EP With 'Make America Crip Again' Song

Snoop Dogg looks back for a way to go forward in the title track to his forthcoming album, Make America Crip Again.

On the Ben Billions-produced "Make America Crip Again," he nods to his early gang affiliations in its title while harkening back to the Nineties and beyond. Towards the beginning of the song, he references his 1993 "Lodi Dodi" release (his riff on Doug E. Fresh's "La Di Da Di" featuring Slick Rick). Meanwhile, the hook recalls Nas' 1994 classic "The World is Yours."

On the new track, Snoop Dogg laconically rap-sings over a laidback, melodic groove. The song addresses current issues and a belief that there needs to be a change. "The president says he wants to make America great again," Snoop rhymes in the intro. "Fuck that shit, we going to make America Crip again." He calls out uncaring millionaires and those in power while encouraging the youth and disenfranchised that "the world is yours" on the hook.

"Just imagine if we stop shooting our own kind," Snoop Dogg surmises in the song. "I'm a Crip with no color lines/ That mean I'm color blind."

The song highlights the rapper's new eight-track set, set for release on October 27th. It features collaborations with Chris Brown and OT Genesis, among others.

"It’s not a statement or a political act: it's just good music. Certain people feel like we should make America 'great again,' but that time they’re referring to always takes me back to separation and segregation so I'd rather Make America Crip Again," the rapper said in a statement. "In my lifetime, that’s when young black men in impoverished areas organized to help their communities and to take care of their own because society basically left them for dead. A lot of people glorify the gang-banging and violence but forget that in the beginning, the Crip's main and sole purpose was to be the reflection of the Black Panthers. They looked after kids, provided after-school activities, fed them and stepped in as role models and father figures.

"When you listen to my records, there’s always been a mix of conscious records and party records and this EP continues that trend," he adds. "I’m taking it back to the era of being for ourselves and for everyone else. I’m for the evolution of people coming together and being one as opposed to being separate. Music is the best way to heal."

Make America Crip Again Track List

1. "M.A.C.A."

2. "3's Company" featuring Chris Brown & OT Genesis

3. "Good Foot"

4. "Dis Finna Be a Breeze" featuring Hahadavis

5. "None of Mine"

6. "My Last Name" featuring October London

7. "Sports Center" featuring Designer Flow

8. "Fly Away" featuring Shon Lawon