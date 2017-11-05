Watch Miley Cyrus Debut 'Younger Now' Songs, Do 'The Baby Step' on 'SNL'

Miley Cyrus returned to Saturday Night Live to perform a pair of songs from her new LP Younger Now and appear in two sketches.

For her first performance of the night, Cyrus delivered a sultry take on her "Bad Mood." Cyrus later performed her new album's sparse ballad "I Would Die For You."

The SNL performance marked the live debut of both Younger Now songs, and potentially the last time fans will hear both tracks live for awhile: In late October, Cyrus revealed she would not embark on a tour in support of Younger Now due to her reluctance to leave her pet pigs, she told the Howard Stern Show. She added that she wouldn't release any more singles from the new album.



In addition to the two musical performances, Cyrus – who has previously pulled SNL double duty by serving as both host and musical guest on the same October 2015 episode – also acted in a pair of sketches, including "The Price Is Right Celebrity Edition" sketch that featured a cameo by her boyfriend Liam Hemsworth:

Cyrus also starred as "Baby Snatch" in "The Baby Step," an infantile music video that keeps getting interrupted and then criticized by host Larry David: