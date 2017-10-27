Smokey Robinson Preps First Solo Christmas Album

Smokey Robinson plans to release a new album, Christmas Everyday, as an Amazon exclusive on November 10th.

Related Smokey Robinson: Meet the Reigning Genius of the Top 40 Today's "greatest living poet" crafts songs that transcend the limits of Motown and Top-40 and are infused with Smokey's soul

The LP contains three originals from the Motown stalwart: "Christmas Everyday," which first appeared on the Christmas With the Miracles album in 1963, "The Night That Baby Was Born" and "You're My Present." Robinson will also tackle standards like Charles Brown's "Please Come Home for Christmas" and Donny Hathaway's "This Christmas."

"I love the feeling of Christmas, what I call 'the Christmas aura,' and these are some of my absolute favorite songs," Robinson said in a statement. "Folks are going to be surprised by some of the arrangements."

He worked on Christmas Everyday with producer Adam Anders; featured guests include Trombone Shorty, The Dap Kings, Mindi Abair, Take 6 and Us the Duo. "I'd give [Anders] a song idea and the key I wanted to sing it in, he'd do a treatment and then we'd work side by side to buff it to perfection," Robinson explained.

Robinson is a veteran of Christmas records. In addition to releasing a pair of holiday albums with the Miracles, he also contributed four tracks to the 1973 compilation A Motown Christmas. Christmas Everyday marks the singer/songwriter/producer's first solo foray into Christmas fare.

Listeners can pre-order Christmas Everyday on Amazon.

Christmas Everyday Track List

1. "Santa Claus is Coming to Town" (feat. Trombone Shorty)

2. "This Christmas"

3. "The Christmas Song"

4. "White Christmas"

5. "Silent Night" (feat. Mindi Abair)

6. "The Night That Baby was Born"

7. "Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home)"

8. "Christmas Everyday" (feat. Us The Duo)

9. "You’re My Present" (feat. The Dap Kings)

10. "O' Holy Night" (feat. Take 6)