Slipknot Relive First Mexico Concert in New Documentary

Slipknot's first-ever concert in Mexico City will be the focus of the upcoming documentary Day of the Gusano, which will receive a one-night-only theatrical release in September.

The film, directed by the band's M. Shawn "Clown" Crahan, follows Slipknot south of the border to Mexico to perform for their rabid fan base there for the inaugural Knotfest Mexico in December 2015.

In addition to concert footage from the gig, the 90-minute documentary also features exclusive interviews with band members.

Slipknot also unveiled the trailer for Day of the Gusano, which will premiere during around the world on September 6th. "This is the one place we've always talked about coming and playing and we just never really had the opportunity," Corey Taylor says in the film.

"Slipknot still has dreams for itself," Crahan said in a statement. "Finally playing Mexico was one of them. It's been a surreal life of rock and roll for Slipknot and the fact that the dreams still go on for us is simply incredible."

Guitarist Jim Root added, "We had such a great time at Knotfest Mexico... Not only with all the friends and bands that were there, but with the fans and the crowd we had to document it with. Now we get to share it with the world."

Check out the documentary's site for a list of participating movie theaters.