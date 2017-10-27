One Direction, Shawn Mendes Writer Teddy Geiger Announces Transition

Teddy Geiger announced they had begun the process of transitioning in an Instagram post. The singer-songwriter had a hit in 2006 with the single "For You I Will (Confidence)."

Geiger's announcement was prompted by a fan's inquiry about the star's changing physical appearance. Geiger replied to the fan in an Instagram comment and proceeded to share a screenshot of their exchange in a new post.

"I started talking about it with a couple of my close friends about a month ago and it's given me the courage to start the process," Geiger wrote. They did not reveal more details of their transition or preferred pronouns at press time.

"Love it or hate [it], this is who I have been for a looooong time," they continued. "I love you guys."

Geiger's first taste of stardom was on the VH1 reality show In Search of the Partridge Family, which led to the launch of a solo singing career at 16-years-old. They released two full-length albums and dabbled in acting with a starring role in the 2008 film The Rocker alongside Emma Stone, Rainn Wilson and Josh Gad. In recent years, however, Geiger has found even more success as a writer for artists like One Direction and Shawn Mendes. With Mendes in particular, Geiger is behind the teenage superstar's biggest hits, including "Stitches," "Treat You Better" and "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back." All three of those songs have cracked the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.

"We really connect on that level where they both really understood what it was like to be the singer and be the performer," Mendes told MTV of his writing chemistry with Geiger and their fellow co-writer Scott Harris, who opened up for Geiger on tour years ago.