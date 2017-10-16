Sia Details All-Original Seasonal LP 'Everyday Is Christmas'

Sia has announced her new seasonal album Everyday Is Christmas, a collection of 10 original tracks the singer wrote alongside producer Greg Kurstin.

Everyday Is Christmas, the festive follow-up to Sia's 2016 album This Is Acting and her first album for Atlantic Records, arrives November 17th. Pre-orders for the album begin October 30th.

The LP features holiday-themed songs like first single "Santa's Coming for Us," "Candy Cane Lane," "Underneath the Mistletoe" and "Snowman."

Entertainment Weekly spoke to Kurstin about Sia's Christmas LP, with the singer's longtime collaborator revealing that "there's some really fun uptempo Christmas jams, and then there’s also some Sia ballads."

“She is unbelievable,” Kurstin said. "I don't know how she comes up with song lyric and melody ideas so quickly. She's like no one else… What really blows my mind is just that she wrote these new Christmas stories, in a way and it's kind of amazing that she did that."

Kurstin, who is Jewish, also worked on Kelly Clarkson's 2013 Christmas album. "I'm still sort of new at this Christmas thing,” Kurstin told EW. "I have some sleigh bells in the studio, so I can get in the mood pretty quickly."

Everyday is Christmas Track List

1. "Santa's Coming For Us"

2. "Candy Cane Lane"

3. "Snowman"

4. "Snowflake"

5. "Ho Ho Ho"

6. "Puppies Are Forever"

7. "Sunshine"

8. "Underneath The Mistletoe"

9. "Everyday is Christmas"

10. "Underneath The Christmas Lights"