Sia Announces New Christmas Album, Directorial Debut

Sia announced plans on Tuesday to record her first Christmas album. The LP will be her first release through Atlantic Records – a new home for the singer after a pair of successful albums with RCA.

All the songs on Sia's Christmas LP will be originals composed with help from Greg Kurstin. Kurstin, an in-demand Top 40 savant (Adele, Katy Perry, Kelly Clarkson), previously worked with Sia on her last three albums and served as producer or co-producer on the singer's biggest solo hits: "Cheap Thrills," "Chandelier" and "Elastic Heart."

"Sia is a once-in-a-generation artist," Atlantic Records Chairman/CEO Craig Kallman and Chairman/COO Julie Greenwald said in a statement. "Her extraordinary gifts as a singer and songwriter, her revolutionary approach to the art of performing, her groundbreaking videos – everything she does comes from a deep wellspring of inspiration and imagination. Sia is that rare artist who has formed her own singular, boundless musical universe."

In addition to working on a Christmas album, Sia is currently directing her first feature film, though a rep for the singer declined to offer additional details about the project.

Sia has been relatively quiet this year in comparison to 2016, when she released the This is Acting album, earned a Number One Hot 100 hit ("Cheap Thrills") and appeared on collaborations with Kendrick Lamar and Kanye West. That's not to say she's been in hiding: Sia's "To Be Human" was recently featured on the Wonder Woman soundtrack, and the singer released another song, "Free Me," to raise money to fight AIDS.