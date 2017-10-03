Sharon Van Etten Preps Deluxe Reissue of Debut LP

Sharon Van Etten will release a deluxe reissue of her 2009 debut LP, because I was i love, on November 17th. The remastered, remixed vinyl package, dubbed (it was) because i was in love, includes new artwork and liner notes, along with two bonus tracks, "I'm Giving Up on You" and "You Didn't Really Do That," previously issued in 2010 as a limited-edition vinyl seven-inch.

The LP will be available as a Vinyl Me Please exclusive (with pre-orders launching November 9th) and through Van Etten's website. A digital version will hit all major retailers.

Van Etten co-produced (it was) because i was in love with Philadelphia musician Greg Weeks. Craig Silver remixed the LP, which features Van Etten's starkest, most minimalistic songs. The new version of "I Wish I Knew," available to stream below, showcases the singer's breathy croon over a handful of rudimentary acoustic guitar chords. "I hate to admit it," she sings, "but I don't know shit and neither do you."

The songwriter released her fourth LP, Are We There, in 2014, with the I Don't Want to Let You Down EP following the next year. In recent years, she's ventured into film and television: writing and recording the score for 2016's Strange Weather, performing her song "Tarifa" on Twin Peaks: The Return, covering the Skeeter Davis song "The End of the World" of the Man in the High Castle soundtrack and making her acting debut on Netflix fantasy-drama The OA. (Van Etten performed "I Wish I Knew" as her character Rachel on the latter show's first season.)



(it was) because i was in love Track List

1. "I Wish I Knew"

2. "Consolation Prize"

3. "For You"

4. "I Fold"

5. "Have You Seen"

6. "Tornado"

7. "Much More Than That"

8. "Same Dream"

9. "Keep"

10. "It's Not Like"

11. "Holding Out"

12. "I'm Giving Up On You" (bonus track)

13. "You Didn’t Really Do That" (bonus track)