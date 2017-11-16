Shakira Postpones 'El Dorado' World Tour

Shakira has postponed her El Dorado World Tour, which was originally supposed to kick off in Cologne, Germany, on November 8th. After postponing a few of the early dates, she has announced that the entire European leg of the tour needs to be rescheduled due to a vocal cord hemorrhage that has not fully healed. The tour was to be in support of her 11th studio album, El Dorado, which was released in May.

The singer took to Facebook to break the news. She unveiled that she has spent the last five months preparing for the trek. "However, just days before starting my first concerts, I had to live the hardest moments of my career," she wrote.

Over the summer, her vocal cords were in "perfect condition." However, she said that by October during rehearsals, "I felt an unusual hoarseness that prevented me from singing. The doctors detected that there had been a hemorrhage in my right vocal cord."

Shakira explained that despite following doctor's orders to completely repose her voice for recovery, the bleeding has not subsided. "In all the years that I have been singing, I never found myself in a similar situation," she wrote. "For this and with great regret I must announce that I am obliged to postpone my European tour until 2018, to allow my body some weeks necessary and dedicated to my full recovery."

The rescheduled dates for her 15-date European run have not yet been announced. No word yet on whether her North American tour, which is scheduled to commence on January 9th at Amway Center in Orlando, FL, and wrap on February 10th at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV, will be affected.