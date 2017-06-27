Shakira Plots 'El Dorado' World Tour

Shakira will embark on a world tour in support of her new album, El Dorado, this fall. The trek begins with a European leg in November with a North American run scheduled to follow in January 2018. Additional dates in Latin America will be announced soon.



The North American leg of the El Dorado tour kicks off January 9th at the Amyway Center in Orlando, Florida with shows scheduled in Washington D.C., New York, Toronto, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles and more. Shakira will wrap February 10th at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Tickets for the El Dorado tour go on sale June 30th at 10 a.m. local time via Shakira's website. Citi cardholders will have access to pre-sale tickets between June 27th at 10 a.m. local time and June 29th at 10 p.m. local time.

Shakira released El Dorado in May, previewing the record with a handful of singles including her hit "La Bicicleta," "Nada," "Comme Moi," "Deja Vu" and "Chantaje." El Dorado marks Shakira's 11th album and follows her self-titled 2014 effort.

Shakira El Dorado World Tour Dates

January 9 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

January 11 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center

January 12 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

January 16 – Washington D.C. @ Verizon Center

January 17 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

January 19 – Montreal, Canada @ Bell Centre

January 20 – Toronto, Canada @ Air Canada Centre

January 22 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

January 23 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

January 26 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

January 28 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

January 29 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

February 1 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

February 3 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

February 6 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

February 7 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

February 9 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center

February 10 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

