Shakira Details New Album, Releases Galvanic Song 'Nada'

Shakira released a sweeping single "Nada" from her 11th studio album, El Dorado, out May 28th. The undulant ballad, sung entirely in Spanish, features the familiar gallop Shakira has honed in songs as early as 2001's "Poem to a Horse," to her 2014 hit, "Empire."

The Colombian diva previewed the album with several other songs including her hit "La Bicicleta," "Comme Moi," "Deja Vu" and more recently, "Chantaje," with 22-year-old reggaeton singer Maluma. The track list reveals that the pair will also duet on new song "Trap."



"Chantaje" debuted at Number One on the Hot Latin Songs chart for the week of November 19th, Billboard reported. The same week, it also cracked the Hot 100 at Number 96. Shakira also won two 2016 Latin Grammy Awards for Record of the Year and Song of the Year for the song "La Bicicleta," which also appears on Carlos Vives' forthcoming album, Vives.

El Dorado Track List

1. "Me Enamoré"

2. "Nada"

3. "Chantaje" (feat. Maluma)

4. "When a Woman"

5. "Amarillo"

6. "Perro Fiel" (feat. Nicky Jam)

7. "Trap" (feat. Maluma)

8. "Comme Moi" (Black M & Shakira)

9. "Coconut Tree"

10. "La Bicicleta" (Carlos Vives & Shakira)

11. "Deja Vu" (Prince Royce & Shakira)

12. "When We Said (Comme Moi)" [feat. MAGIC!]

13. "Toneladas"