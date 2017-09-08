Selena Gomez posted a firm statement Friday via Instagram in support of the DACA and against President Trump's recent decision to end it.

"My definition of dreamer is someone that thinks big and believes anything is possible," her statement reads. "The wonderful people being threatened by the unfortunate reversal of DACA are exactly that. Please call The White House, your local member of Congress and state Senators to let your voice be heard to defend DACA! You can find out how to reach out to your representatives here."

Gomez also provided a link to USA.gov so that people can find out how to reach out to their representatives.

The singer was recently featured on the cover of Time magazine for her huge following on social media; she was the first user to reach 100 million Instagram followers last September, and she currently has 126 million.

Though she took a brief 90-day break from social media in 2016, she returned last November in full force, with her focus largely shifted toward the professional versus the more personal.

"I can't imagine what it would be like to grow up with [social media]," she told Time. "It's already difficult to get up every day and just feel good about yourself without seeing the highlights of everyone else's life. That's why I like being vulnerable with my fans on social media. I like that they've seen my mistakes. I try to use that as a way to connect with them. That's all I can do. I hope that they know that strength doesn't mean that you have to put on a facade. Strength is being vulnerable."

On Tuesday, President Trump announced via his attorney general that he had decided to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, which provides protection to young people who were brought to the United States before age 16, and allows them to live, work and go to school without fear of being deported.

"Congress, get ready to do your job – DACA!" he tweeted Tuesday, turning over the responsibility of carrying out his commands to Congress.