See Zayn Malik, Jemima Kirke in Noir Thriller 'Dusk Till Dawn' Video

Girls actress Jemima Kirke and Zayn Malik are a modern day Bonnie and Clyde in the new clip for his throbbing ballad "Dusk Till Dawn."

"Dusk Till Dawn" is a duet with Sia and leans close to her trademark style: the verses are spare and unadorned, while the hook comes crashing down like an avalanche. Sia dials back her potent voice to harmonize better with Malik; she often handles the low end, while his singing flutters around in the falsetto range. Sia's longtime collaborator Greg Kurstin produced the track.

In the Marc Webb-directed clip for the track, Malik is on the run from two different groups. He's captured by the police, who tell him, "your name is mud on the streets." But he outwits the law, escapes a pair of hulking gangsters in a car chase and drives off into the sunset with Kirke, whose role in the clip is mostly restricted to sidekick.

"Dusk Till Dawn" marks the fourth consecutive duet he has released as a single, following "Wrong" with Kehlani, "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" with Taylor Swift and "Still Got Time" with PARTYNEXTDOOR.

Malik is currently working on the follow-up to his 2016 solo debut, Mind of Mine. "I feel like my songwriting definitely developed, just because I’ve been doing it so much," he told VMAN magazine. "I feel like the songs are a bit more organized, where I felt like, before, that Mind of Mine was a brainstorm ... This one is more thought out. I had more time to process everything and go through it all."