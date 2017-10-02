See Yeah Yeah Yeahs Storm U.K. in 2003 in Documentary Trailer

Yeah Yeah Yeahs have shared a minute of footage from the band's documentary There Is No Modern Romance, one of the videos and short films found exclusively on the upcoming 15th anniversary reissue of Fever to Tell.



Related 2000s NYC Rock History 'Meet Me in the Bathroom': 10 Things We Learned The Strokes' guerilla promo tactics, the DFA's brush with Britney Spears and other juicy lore from Lizzy Goodman's massive new oral history

Directed by Patrick Daughters, who also helmed Yeah Yeah Yeahs' "Maps" video, There Is No Modern Romance details Karen O, Nick Zinner and Brian Chase's 2003 trek through the United Kingdom, with cameras intimately documenting what happened onstage, backstage and on the road.

The limited edition Fever to Tell deluxe box set also boasts video of live performances, two fan films and four music videos – all housed on a "champagne cork USB" – on top of the eight B-sides, nine four-track recordings and two unreleased tracks.

The set, limited to only 2,000 copies, is available to pre-order now. To celebrate the reissue and Fever to Tell's 15th anniversary, Yeah Yeah Yeahs have announced concerts at Los Angeles' Fonda Theatre (October 25th) and Brooklyn's Kings Theatre (November 7th).