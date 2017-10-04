See Wilco Pay Tribute to Tom Petty With 'The Waiting' Cover

Wilco paid tribute to Tom Petty Tuesday night at their concert in Irving, Texas with a cover of the late rock legend's "The Waiting."

Jeff Tweedy and company's faithful rendition of the Hard Promises hit became a cathartic sing-along at the Music Factory. The world was still reeling from Petty's death Monday following cardiac arrest at the age of 66.

Wilco previously remembered Petty on Twitter by unearthing a video of their 1995 live cover of the singer's "Listen to Her Heart."

The music world has paid homage to Petty in the days after his death: Coldplay teamed with R.E.M.'s Peter Buck onstage to cover "Free Fallin'," while fellow artists, collaborators and friends like Sean Penn, Ryan Adams, Mark Ronson and Mike Judge have penned tributes to Petty.

"It's hard enough for any of us to share ourselves, to articulate in tone and content, to even one other individual," Penn wrote of Petty. "But Tom was that extreme exception who could talk to and for millions through his music, words and way. We often say how lucky we were to know someone when they pass. Man, was I lucky, and moreso we were lucky that Tom Petty passed our way and left us a soundtrack more significant every day."

