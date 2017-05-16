See Weezer's Breezy 'Feels Like Summer' on 'Fallon'

Rivers Cuomo's outfit Weezer performed their cheerful new single "Feels Like Summer" on The Tonight Show on Monday. The track, which precedes an as-yet-untitled new album, is full of jolly "nah-nahs," touches of reggae lilt and gleeful jumps into falsetto.

That falsetto was front and center when the band visited Jimmy Fallon: Cuomo sang the chorus unaccompanied, focusing his voice into a thin, keening beam of sound. His band mostly stripped away the studio embellishments on the recorded version, reorienting the track around distorted power chords and an unfussy beat. Before the final, crashing hook, bassist Scott Shriner whistled the track's jaunty melody, reinforcing the carefree atmosphere.

"Feels Like Summer" is the first taste of a new Weezer album due out later this year. This summer, the band will play a series of dates around the U.S., appearing at festivals like Firefly, Forecastle and The Meadows Music and Arts Festival. In October, they embark on a short tour of Europe.