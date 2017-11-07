See Weezer Perform Sun-Drenched Pop Song 'Happy Hour' on 'Corden'

Weezer celebrated inebriation on The Late Late Show on Monday with new single "Happy Hour," which posits a stiff drink – or several – as an antidote to the humdrum 9-to-5 life.

Rivers Cuomo took a seat behind a stately grand piano and sang about a fantastical world with no responsibilities: "Let's chill out on this island, I've been/ Sucking on a lime and coconut/ I think I could stay here for the rest of my life/ Please don't ever make me go home." The rest of the band conjured a mixture of disco rock and sunshine pop, spurring the crowd to clap along. Cuomo closed the song with a flash of falsetto.

"Happy Hour" is the second single from Weezer's new Pacific Daydream album. Following the record's release, the band has been in promotional mode: They also performed "Happy Hour" on The Late Show last week. Their efforts appear to be paying off, as "Happy Hour" was the most added song at Alternative radio stations last week.



Next summer, Weezer will tour the U.S. in support of Pacific Daydream. Pixies will co-headline the North American tour.