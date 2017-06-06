Trending

Watch the War on Drugs Perform Grand New Song 'Holding on' on 'Colbert'

Indie-rock band swelled to nine-piece unit for late-night version of 'A Deeper Understanding' track

The War on Drugs performed their chiming new single "Holding On" Monday on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Though the band recorded as a sextet for upcoming LP A Deeper Understanding, the line-up swelled to a nine-piece unit for Colbert. Singer-guitarist Adam Granduciel was backed by three keyboardists, three guitarists, a bassist and drummer, forming a textured, grandiose wall of sound full of bell-like tones and slide-guitar fills.

A Deeper Understanding, described in a statement as a "band record," is out August 25th. The 10-track LP also features "Thinking of a Place," the psychedelic, 11-minute track previously issued as a 12-inch vinyl single for Record Store Day.

The War on Drugs will launch a major tour this fall. The band will kick of a North American leg on September 18th, followed by a European trek in November. 