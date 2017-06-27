Watch Vince Staples Team With Roots, Damon Albarn, More on 'Fallon'

Vince Staples assembled a supergroup of Damon Albarn, Ray J, Kilo Kish and the Roots to perform "Love Can Be..." on The Tonight Show Monday. The track appears on Staples' new record, Big Fish Theory.

The glitchy dance track opened with a mess of synth sounds as Albarn appeared on a screen behind the rest of the performers and repeated the song's titular refrain in a mechanized croon. The Roots then kicked out the deep bass groove of "Love Can Be..." while Kilo Kish and Ray J's sultry vocals softened the track's crackling edges and Staples unleashed a pair of verses with a casual breathless cool.

Staples released Big Fish Theory on June 23rd, sharing a new video for album cut "Rain Come Down" that same day. The rapper had previously teased the record with "Big Fish" and "BagBak."

Big Fish Theory follows Staples' 2016 EP, Prima Donna, and his acclaimed 2015 debut album, Summertime '06. The new LP features Kendrick Lamar, Juicy J, A$AP Rocky and Ty Dolla $ign. Staples is set to open for Albarn's animated outfit Gorillaz on their upcoming tour.