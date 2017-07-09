U2 kicked off the European leg of their Joshua Tree 2017 tour Saturday in London, where the group welcomed former Oasis guitarist Noel Gallagher to perform that band's "Don't Look Back at Anger."

Related The 50 Greatest U2 Songs A definitive guide to 35 years of music that changed the world

"Thank you for bringing your High Flying Birds with us. May you take us somewhere else, somewhere only you can," Bono told Gallagher before the performance; the Gallagher group is serving as U2's opening act for the leg.

Gallagher took center stage for the rendition, with Bono assisting on the chorus. After a huge solo from the Edge, "Don't Look Back in Anger" turned into a stadium sing-along: In the aftermath the Manchester terror attack, the (What's the Story) Morning Glory? track has become an anthem, with Ariana Grande and Coldplay performing the track at the One Love Manchester benefit show.

"For the people of Manchester!," Bono said as the rendition concluded. The encore was also reminiscent of when U2 invited Eagles of Death Metal onstage in Paris following that city's terror attack in 2015.

The surprise collaboration closed out the first of U2's two shows at London's Twickenham Stadium. The European leg of the Joshua Tree 2017 tour concludes August 1st. The band begin their second string of North American dates in September with Beck in tow.