See Tyler, the Creator Perform Dreamy 'See You Again' on 'Fallon'

Tyler, the Creator recreated his lovelorn duet "See You Again" with the singer Kali Uchis, a string section and the Roots on The Tonight Show on Wednesday. The track appeared earlier this year on the rapper's Flower Boy album, which debuted at Number Two on the Billboard 200.

Tyler, the Creator functioned as a crooner for most of "See You Again," trading sweet nothings with Uchis: "Can I get a kiss? And can you make it last forever?" A squadron of strings swelled behind the two performers, magnifying the feelings of romantic longing. The Roots added tasteful touches – a lone trumpet, stately piano, a brief barrage of percussion.

Uchis also appeared with Tyler, the Creator on the recorded version of "See You Again." She has contributed to an impressive series of duets recently, lifting songs from Juanes and Daniel Caesar.

Next month, Tyler, the Creator will host his sixth annual Camp Flog Gnaw festival, featuring performances from Solange, A$AP Rocky and more. After that, he will tour the U.S. in support of Flower Boy, performing 18 shows around the country.