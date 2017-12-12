Watch Ty Dolla $ign's Surprisingly Tragic 'Side Effects' Video

Ty Dolla $ign pairs an upbeat R&B-pop tune with a surprisingly tragic story in the new video for "Side Effects." The song appears on the rap star's latest album, Beach House 3.

Related How Ty Dolla $ign Is Bringing R&B Singing Back to the Charts "That's all I'm trying to do: Make a lane for the singers," hitmaker says in advance of new 'Beach House 3' LP

The Ryan Hope-directed clip opens with several sequences of pure joy: A young man falls in love, creates music with his friends and eventually witnesses the birth of his child. The clip turns dark as the couple's relationship sours and writer's block hits. In the video's unexpected final sequence, the young man walks out on his partner and gets caught trying to rob a house.

Ty Dolla $ign released Beach House 3 in October. The album follows his 2015 album, Free TC, as well as a 2016 mixtape, Campaign. The singer has a handful of live dates scheduled for December, though he'll embark on a full North American tour next year, starting February 17th at the Elliott Hall of Music in West Lafayette, Indiana.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Ty Dolla $ign spoke about growing as a singer and trying to revive R&B with Beach House 3. "Remember when R&B used to be on the Hot 100? It just stopped," he said. "I felt like I had to dumb myself down a lot. I know a lot of people feel like that. There's a lot of people out there that can really sing, but you don't really hear them… With this project, I sung my ass off. But it's still gonna be a mainstream vibe. That's all I'm trying to do: Make a lane for the singers."

