See Trey Anastasio Honor Gregg Allman With 'Midnight Rider' Cover

The Trey Anastasio band played a punchy, rollicking version of the Allman Brothers' "Midnight Rider" on Sunday during a performance at Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe, Illinois. The cover was a tribute to Gregg Allman, who died on Saturday.

Anastasio's group motored through their "Midnight Rider," with drummer Russ Lawton keeping unrelenting time on his cymbal and organist Ray Paczkowski driving the song forward with thick, juicy riffs. After singing the first verse, Anastasio played a casually virtuosic solo, fingers flicking high on the neck of his guitar as he coaxed pealing, bendy notes from the instrument. He eventually settled on a sweet blues lick as three horn players started to echo the same melody.

The Trey Anastasio Band and Anastasio's other group, Phish, are revered for their cover versions. Phish, in particular, have demonstrated their appreciation for the Allman Brothers Band – another rock group that loved loose, improvisatory jams – on multiple occasions.

Phish have covered the Allmans' classic "Whipping Post" live more than 40 times, according to fan site phish.net, and have also put their spin on "Jessica," "Revival" and "Blue Sky."

Allman died on Saturday due to complications from liver cancer. According to a statement on the singer's website, he "passed away peacefully at his home in Savannah, Georgia." He was 69.