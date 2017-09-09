See Tom Hanks, James Corden Do Carpool Karaoke on School Bus

U2, Justin Timberlake, Tom Hanks, Chance the Rapper, Kelly Clarkson, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jennifer Hudson were among the dozens of artists and celebrities to take part in XQ Super School Live, a multi-network special that aired Friday.

Related The 20 Best Carpool Karaoke Episodes, Ranked From Mariah Carey to Harry Styles to Adele to Michelle Obama, the best, most memorable musical segments on The Late Late Show with James Corden

Viola Davis, Common, J.J. Abrams, Samuel L. Jackson, DJ Khaled, Mahershala Ali and James Corden also appeared during the event, which "invited the public to help rethink the future of American high schools."

At the 33-minute mark of the above video, Hanks and Corden partake in a mini-episode of Carpool Karaoke, with the actor behind of the wheel of an XQ school bus while he and the Late Late Show host sing along to Kim Wilde's "Kids in America."



The finale featured an all-star rendition of the Beatles' "Come Together," with U2 kicking off the performance with a snippet of their rendition live from the Joshua Tree Tour. The action then cut to Ringo Starr playing drums in the studio, followed by a montage of artists – including Reggie Watts, Sheryl Crow and Sheila E. – each singing a line from the Abbey Road classic.

The colorful rendition closed out with Jennifer Hudson onstage at XQ Super School Live performing "Come Together" with a huge marching band and dozens of dancers.

During the special, Timberlake introduced an XQ Super School in Houston while Miranda visited his high school and theatre teacher in a short film. The special also included performances by Kelly Clarkson (new song "Move You"), Andra Day ("Rise Up") and Hunter Hayes.

"In America, we know that one small step can become a walk on the moon. We know that one simple act of sitting on a bus can inspire an entire movement. We know that two hundred seventy-two words on a hill in Gettysburg can help heal a nation," Hanks said toward the end of the special. "We take problems and raise our hands to solve them. That's what we do. That's who we are. So tonight, let's take that one small step to reshape our education system in this country. Because when we’re good, we’re great."