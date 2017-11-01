See Thundercat Perform Funky 'Them Changes' With Jon Batiste, Stay Human

Thundercat dropped by The Late Show on Tuesday to perform his slinky funk track, "Them Changes," with house band Jon Batiste and Stay Human. The bassist-singer, who marked the Halloween spot by dressing up like a Dragon Ball Z character, unleashed an array of wah-wah-laden licks and showcased a velvety falsetto throughout.

Related Thundercat on Working With Yacht-Rock Icons, How Jazz Feeds Into Hip-Hop "That dude is more Lebowski than anybody," bassist says of Michael McDonald, one of a slew of guest stars on his new 'Drunk' LP

Stay Human anchored the track with rattling percussion and low-end beefed up via additional, thumping bass guitar and tuba. Batiste matched Thundercat's virtuoso skill during a lengthy clavinet solo, utilizing the pitch wheel for maximum funkiness.

"Them Changes" appears on Thundercat's third solo LP, Drunk, which he released in February. The album includes "Show You the Way," a high-profile collaboration with Kenny Loggins and Michael McDonald; the bassist recently released the song's quirky video, starring an armless ex-samurai.

Thundercat launched a lengthy world tour behind the LP in May. The U.S. leg concluded in October, and he'll perform next on November 14th in Glasgow, U.K.