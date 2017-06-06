Michael McDonald and Kenny Loggins joined Thundercat to perform his lovelorn funk cut "Show You the Way" on The Tonight Show on Monday. The song served as the lead single from Thundercat's Drunk album, which was released in February.

Thundercat – dressed in a swim suit, sandals and a wig – displayed his remarkable, weightless falsetto. McDonald and Loggins wrapped their voices around his to create cascades of soothing melodies. The performance ended with a solo from Thundercat, who played an avalanche of squiggly notes while Loggins simply looked in admiration.

Loggins initiated the "Show You the Way" collaboration with Thundercat by calling up the bass virtuoso last year. "I seriously almost shit myself," Thundercat remembered in an interview with Rolling Stone. "No joke! I was like, 'Oh, shit – these guys are fucking titans!'"

Thundercat is in the middle of a lengthy tour that takes him through the U.S. and Europe. McDonald is also on tour this summer, and he plans to release a new album, his first in nine years, this fall.