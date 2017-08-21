Watch the War on Drugs Perform on Philly River in 'Pain' Video

The War on Drugs salute working class America with their black-and-white "Pain" video. Director Emmett Malloy filmed the psychedelic rock sextet as they float down the Schuyikill River in their native Philadelphia on a cargo ship emblazoned with their band name.
The clip, which Malloy shot on cinematic 16 millimeter film, alternates between close-ups and overhead shots of the wind-blown group with glimpses of everyday Philadelphia natives working and riding bicycles.
"Pain" is the second single from the War on Drugs' fourth LP, A Deeper Understanding, out August 25th. Last week, the band issued the sprawling "Up All Night," which follows previously released album cuts "Holding On,""Thinking of a Place" and "Strangest Thing."
The War on Drugs will kick off a North American fall tour September 18th in Portland, Maine. After concluding that run of dates in the U.S. and Canada, the band will head to Europe in November.