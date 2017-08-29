See the Rolling Stones' Trippy '2000 Light Years From Home' Lyric Video

The Rolling Stones unveiled a mind-bending new lyric video for "2000 Light Years From Home" in anticipation of the upcoming 50th anniversary reissue of Their Satanic Majesties Request. The new box set arrives September 22nd via ABKCO Records.

Related The Rolling Stones' New Blues: Inside Their Roots Revival, Bright Future Why iconic band took just three days to make 'Blue & Lonesome,' its first album in 11 years

The Lucy Dawkins and Tom Readdy-directed clip begins with a slow zoom into the wide-open third eye of a yogi, which serves as a portal to a new dimension. Using collage-style animation, the clip moves through a constantly changing psychedelic universe where the lyrics from "2000 Light Years From Home" mingle with cut-outs of astronauts, ancient explorers, demons, flowers, monks, city skylines, can-can dancers and swimmers.

The 50th anniversary edition of Their Satanic Majesties Request is available to pre-order. The expansive set celebrates one of the Rolling Stones' most divisive albums as it found the group forgoing their blistering rhythm and blues sound for pop psychedelia. The new set includes stereo and mono versions of the album on vinyl and hybrid super audio CD, as well as a 20-page book featuring new liner notes from Rob Bowman and photos from the original cover shoot.

The Rolling Stones released their most recent album, Blue and Lonesome, in 2016. In July, Mick Jagger shared two new solo tracks, "England Lost" and "Get a Grip."