See the Flaming Lips' Trippy Live Video for 'Pompeii Am Gotterdammerung'

The Flaming Lips unveiled a trippy tour video for "Pompeii Am Götterdämmerung," a proggy highlight from the band's 2006 LP, At War With the Mystics. Frontman Wayne Coyne and the band's resident visual collaborator, George Salisbury, co-directed the live clip, which promotes the psych-rock band's ongoing tour behind their January-issued 14th album, Oczy Mlody.

Multi-instrumentalist Steven Drozd sings lead on the track, crooning in a soft falsetto while alternating between spacey keyboards and a surging fuzz bass. Coyne periodically bangs a massive gong – à la Pink Floyd in their iconic 1972 concert documentary, Live at Pompeii – which sprays white lights across the stage backdrop. Enraptured audience members, including a woman wearing a fake unicorn horn, appear toward the end.

Following a brief run of international dates, The Flaming Lips will team with Mac DeMarco for a co-headlining U.S. tour, which launches September 17th in St. Paul, Minnesota and concludes October 9th in Pomona, California.