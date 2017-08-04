Trending

See the Flaming Lips' Trippy Live Video for 'Pompeii Am Gotterdammerung'

Wayne Coyne bangs massive gong in tour clip for proggy 'At War With the Mystics' track

The Flaming Lips released a trippy live video for 2006 track "Pompeii Am Götterdämmerung," promoting their ongoing 'Oczy Mlody' tour.

The Flaming Lips unveiled a trippy tour video for "Pompeii Am Götterdämmerung," a proggy highlight from the band's 2006 LP, At War With the Mystics. Frontman Wayne Coyne and the band's resident visual collaborator, George Salisbury, co-directed the live clip, which promotes the psych-rock band's ongoing tour behind their January-issued 14th album, Oczy Mlody.

Multi-instrumentalist Steven Drozd sings lead on the track, crooning in a soft falsetto while alternating between spacey keyboards and a surging fuzz bass. Coyne periodically bangs a massive gong – à la Pink Floyd in their iconic 1972 concert documentary, Live at Pompeii – which sprays white lights across the stage backdrop. Enraptured audience members, including a woman wearing a fake unicorn horn, appear toward the end.

Following a brief run of international dates, The Flaming Lips will team with Mac DeMarco for a co-headlining U.S. tour, which launches September 17th in St. Paul, Minnesota and concludes October 9th in Pomona, California.