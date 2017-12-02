See Taylor Swift Perform 'End Game' With Ed Sheeran at Jingle Ball

Taylor Swift delivered the live debuts of a pair of Reputation songs at the singer's first concert appearance in 10 months when Swift took the stage at Los Angeles' the Forum for the KIIS Jingle Ball concert.

Swift's six-song set featured the live debuts of both "Look What You Made Me Do" and "End Game," with Ed Sheeran making a guest appearance during the latter performance.

The concert – not counting Reputation promotional appearances, it marked Swift's first show since her pre-Super Bowl gig in February in Houston – also included "…Ready for It?," "Blank Space," "Shake It Off" and "I Don't Wanna Live Forever."

Swift will be back onstage Saturday night in San Jose for Poptopia 2017, another radio station-held all-star Christmas blowout.

Swift will embark on her own stadium trek starting in May 2018.

