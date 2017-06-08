Sex, Smoke Fill T-Pain, Young M.A's Gaudy 'F.B.G.M.' Video

T-Pain and rising Brooklyn rapper Young M.A celebrate the acronym "F.B.G.M." in a flashy new video where the Auto-Tune master sings: "And she just like me cause all she wanna do is/ Fuck bitches, get money."

The clip follows a woman picking up a bag of money at a strip club and hauling it to a party at T-Pain's home recording studio. The emcee spits his silky bars in a field at sunset and later, at the party smoking a hookah pipe. Young M.A assists over a guitar-laden beat: "And she get her own checks, she don't give me no stress/ She riding like a road test and she stick with me like a drum."

"F.B.G.M." is the lead single from T-Pain's upcoming album, Oblivion, which is set to arrive via Nappy Boy Entertainment, Konvict Muzik and RCA. A release date has yet to be announced. Oblivion will mark T-Pain's first LP since 2011's Revolver.

Brooklyn rapper Young M.A released her debut album, Herstory, in April following a couple of breakout mixtapes. Last year, she cracked the Billboard Hot 100 with her breakout hit, "Ooouuu."

