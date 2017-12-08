See Surviving Nirvana Members Reunite at Foo Fighters Show

Foo Fighters recently orchestrated a surprise reunion of surviving Nirvana members. Foo Fighters' frontman and Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl invited Nirvana's founding bassist Krist Novoselic to join the band for a song during a concert held earlier this week at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon.

Related Readers' Poll: 10 Best Nirvana Deep Cuts See where several B-sides, rarities and deep album cuts fall on the list

In a clip from the set, Grohl doles out a hug to his former bandmate before introducing the song they're about to play. "Back in the day, I had this song that I thought might be kind of cool," Grohl says. He then discusses how he and Novoselic were at a studio "and we had nothing to do all day long. I was like, 'I got an idea.' And we recorded this song together. It wound up on the first Foo Fighters record."

They then launched into Foo Fighters' hit "Big Me." Foo Fighters' guitarist Pat Smear rounded out their mini Nirvana reunion performance. Smear joined Nirvana as a touring rhythm guitarist in 1993.

While rare, the trio has reunited for other one-off performances in recent years, including playing Sound City Players sets and they also previously reunited in 2014 for a live performance during Nirvana's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction. It featured a four-song set with singers Joan Jett, Lorde, Kim Gordon and St. Vincent.