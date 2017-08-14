See Steve Martin's 'Caroline' Video With Bill Hader, Cecily Strong

Actor and bluegrass singer Steve Martin teams with a pair of fellow Saturday Night Live veterans, Bill Hader and Cecily Strong, in the Steep Canyon Rangers' new video for "Caroline."

In the video, Strong and Hader play a freshly broken-up couple that reenters the dating world, with Strong's Caroline adapting better to single life than Hader's remorseful character.

Throughout the action in the colorful Brian Petchers-directed clip, Martin and his Steep Canyon Rangers narrate Hader's heartbreak in song. Finally, after much deliberation, sleepless nights and failed dates, Hader attempts to woo back Caroline ... only to have his attempts denied by his adamant ex-girlfriend.

"Research has shown that there are many, many songs with the title Caroline," Martin previously told Rolling Stone. "However, this is the only good one."



"Caroline" is the first single off Martin's upcoming The Long-Awaited Album, a collection of 14 new songs co-written by the comedian and songwriter Peter Asher. The LP is Martin's first with the Steep Canyon Rangers since 2011's Rare Bird Alert.



The Long-Awaited Album is available to pre-order now ahead of its September 22nd release.