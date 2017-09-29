See Steve Martin Perform 'Caroline' With Stephen Colbert on 'Late Show'

Steve Martin and his Steep Canyon Rangers visited The Late Show Thursday to perform "Caroline," the humorous first single off Martin and company's new The Long-Awaited Album.



The comic actor and his backing band of a decade were in fine form as they played the breakup song, with the performance augmented further by a strings section. During the song's closing minutes, Stephen Colbert emerged from backstage to help the Steep Canyon Rangers sing the chorus.

Martin previously shared his quirky music video for "Caroline," featuring Saturday Night Live veterans Bill Hader and Cecily Strong. "Research has shown that there are many, many songs with the title Caroline," Martin previously told Rolling Stone. "However, this is the only good one."

Martin also sat down for a segment-long interview with Colbert, where the comedian-turned-bluegrass musician revealed some (fake) alternate titles for his new LP The Long-Awaited Album, including Live Outside Carnegie Hall and As White As You Remember.

Colbert also praised Martin as one of his "comedy heroes" and a huge inspiration for when the host was modeling his The Colbert Report persona. Martin also discussed his upcoming Broadway playwright debut Meteor Shower, starring Amy Schumer and Keegan-Michael Key:

