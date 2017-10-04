See Spoon's Shadowy 'I Ain't the One' Video

The members of Spoon hide in the dark as they sing "I Ain't the One," a chilly track off this year's Hot Thoughts LP, in a new video for the song. Frontman Britt Daniel's face is obscured by a grate of shadows as he sings and scenes of moving sidewalks and escalators move around his bandmates and him, playing off the concept of absence that plays through lyrics like "I ain't the one/ So now I'm leaving you all behind me." Filmmakers Iain Forsyth and Jane Pollard (Nick Cave's 20,000 Days on Earth) made the clip.
Earlier this year, Daniel told Rolling Stone that he'd taken inspiration from Johnny Cash when he wrote the tune, making it a "mythic outsider, tough-guy kind of song," on acoustic guitar. He rethought it after a night of drinking and smoking weed and turned it into the synthy version on the album.
The band will be tour throughout the U.S. this fall and winter. Shins will support the band at their dates in Phoenix and Morrison, Colorado. Mondo Cozmo will accompany them from October 10th to the 12th and then from the 15th to the 21st. White Reaper will be on the road with the band in January.
Spoon U.S. Tour Dates:
October 3 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica
October 5 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks
October 7 – Austin, TX @ ACL
October 10 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater
October 11 – Tulsa, OK @Cains Ballroom
October 12 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
October 13 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s
October 14 – Austin, TX @ ACL
October 15 – Houston, TX @House of Blues
October 17 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
October 18 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall
October 20 – Columbia, SC @ Music Farm
October 21 – Jacksonville, FL @ Mavericks
October 22 – Charlotte, NC @ The Filmore
November 28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
November 29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
December 1 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Chance
December 3 – Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater
December 5 – Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall
December 6 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
December 30 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
December 31 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
January 11 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox
January 12 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox
January 13 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theater
January 15 – Napa, CA @ Jam Cellars
January 17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
January 18 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theater
January 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ I Heart Radio
January 20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Cosmopolitan