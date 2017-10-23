See Spoon's Britt Daniel Melt in 'Do I Have to Talk You Into It?' Video

Spoon frontman Britt Daniel is reduced to skin and bones – literally – in the world's most invasive YouTube Photoshop tutorial in the video for the band's Hot Thoughts track "Do I Have to Talk You Into It?" Director Brook Linder (Nine Inch Nails' "Less Than," Beck's "Dear Life") helmed the creative clip.

Over the course of four minutes, Daniel's face is erased, restored, layered like Russian nesting dolls, melted and transmogrified into that of an animal in the clip, as the sinewy, uncharacteristically aggressive tune plays out. The singer told Rolling Stone earlier this year that a clash he had with a producer inspired the song.

The group recently released the clip for "I Ain't the One," a particularly shadowy vignette that found Daniel singing in the dark and around escalators. The band has been on the road supporting the record for most of the year and is in the middle of a run of U.S. dates that runs through January.