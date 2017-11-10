Watch Sam Smith Perform Stripped-Down 'Too Good at Goodbyes' on 'Corden'

Sam Smith reimagined the Late Late Show performance space on Thursday for a stripped-down, heavily acoustic version of his single "Too Good at Goodbyes."

The singer transformed the studio into a late-night lounge, using dimly lit lamps and rugs to accentuate the low-key mood of his hit ballad. The song took on an airier vibe in this setting, as Smith crooned his lovelorn lyrics over piano, acoustic guitar, bass, finger snaps and soulful backing vocals.

"Too Good at Goodbyes" is the lead single from Smith's recently issued second LP, The Thrill of It All. In an Apple Music interview paired to the track's release, the R&B-pop star called the song one of the new album's most personal moments.



"This song is about me and about a relationship I was in," Smith said. "This album actually is not all about me. There's about four songs that are about me, and the rest are about different things and different people in my life and what they've gone through."

The Thrill of It All is expected to open at Number One on this week's Billboard 200.