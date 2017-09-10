The Rolling Stones' first concert of 2017 and first gig in nearly a year boasted a trio of major surprises as the band dusted off songs they had not performed live in decades.

When the Rolling Stones announced their No Filter European tour in May, the band promised "a couple of unexpected tracks each night, and randomly selected surprises," and they fulfilled that promise at the trek-opening concert Saturday in Hamburg, Germany.

The biggest surprise of the night was the unpredictable revival of "Dancing With Mr. D," the Goats Head Soup opener that Mick Jagger and company hadn't performed live since a European tour in support of that album in 1973.

Following "Dancing With Mr. D" came another track the Stones hadn't played live in over a decade: Like on the Rolling Stones' 50 and Counting Tour, the band has reserved a slot in its setlist for a fan-voted track. The winning song for the Hamburg show was their classic "Under My Thumb," which the Stones had not performed live since November 2006. The song beat out "Emotional Rescue" and "All Down the Line."

The first sign that the Stones would unearth some long-dormant songs for their No Filter Tour came seven songs into the concert when they dug out "Play With Fire" for the first time since February 1990.



"We're gonna do a slow, romantic ballad, a very old one, that we haven't done for a long, long time," Jagger said prior to "Play With Fire."

The six-week No Filter Tour through Europe continues September 12 in Munich.