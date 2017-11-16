See Remy Ma, Lil Kim in Triumphant 'Wake Me Up' Video

Remy Ma spurns "fake-ass bitches" with Lil Kim in the glossy new clip for "Wake Me Up."

"Wake Me Up" is filled with contemptuous couplets aimed at unnamed liars and back-stabbers. "You a clown, and homey, don't play that shit/ See, they ain't slick, be talkin' all cray and shit," she raps, as a shiny piano riff loops through the background. "And then you see 'em, they be like they ain't say that shit/ I hate that shit, I can make or break your shit." Lil Kim strikes a similarly dismissive theme during her sing-song hook: "You bitches ain't humble enough."

In the clip for the single, the two rappers shadowbox, lounge in an expensive car and cavort on an empty pier. The video was directed by Eif Rivera, who has also overseen videos for Lil Wayne, French Montana and 50 Cent.

"Wake Me Up" is the lead offering from Remy Ma's upcoming solo album 7 Winters & 6 Summers, her first LP since her 2006 debut. The single was added into rotation at 31 mainstream R&B/hip-hop stations last week, according to Nielsen Soundscan.