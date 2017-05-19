See Red Hot Chili Peppers Cover Chris Cornell's 'Seasons'

Red Hot Chili Peppers paid tribute to Chris Cornell at their Indianapolis concert Thursday night. Guitarist Josh Klinghoffer came out onstage alone to sing the acoustic Singles track, "Seasons."

The "Seasons" performance wasn't the first time Klinghoffer performed a Cornell-penned classic during a Red Hot Chili Peppers concert: In November 2016, at the band's concert in Vienna, Austria, the guitarist delivered a solo rendition of Temple of the Dog's "All Night Thing" as a tribute to that grunge supergroup's reunion tour taking place that same month in America.







Cornell died by suicide late Wednesday night following Soundgarden's concert in Detroit. Many of Cornell's rock peers, like Perry Farrell, Courtney Love and Cornell's Audioslave band mate Tom Morello, remembered the singer following his death.

On Friday morning, Cornell's wife Vicky issued a statement where she remembered her husband and questioned whether anxiety medication played a role in his suicide.