See Randy Newman Sing Scornful 'Putin' on 'Colbert'

Randy Newman visited the Late Show for the first time in nearly a decade to perform "Putin," his sardonic ode to Russia's leader.

For the performance of the track, which Newman penned after seeing one of the many pictures of Putin shirtless, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee sat at his piano while propaganda photos of Putin displayed on the Ed Sullivan Theatre's screens.

"He can drive his giant tractor / Across the Trans-Siberian plain / He can power a nuclear reactor / With the left side of his brain / And when he takes his shirt off / He drives the ladies crazy / When he takes his shirt off / Makes me wanna be a lady," Newman sings. "Putin, will you put it next to me?"

Unfortunately, Newman's "Putin" missed the Late Show's Russia Week by just a few weeks.



"Putin," which Newman debuted in the weeks before the 2016 U.S. presidential election, features on the songwriter's new LP Dark Matter, due out Friday. The album, Newman's first since 2008's Harps and Angels, also features songs about the Kennedy brothers, legendary blues musician Sonny Boy Williamson, science and religion and more.