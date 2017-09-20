Watch Prophets of Rage's Trump-Skewering New 'Hail to the Chief' Video

Prophets of Rage – the supergroup/"elite task force of revolutionary musicians" featuring members of Rage Against the Machine, Public Enemy and Cypress Hill – unleashed a new video for "Hail to the Chief" depicting the White House branded with the words "Trump Tower" on the front and African-Americans hanging from gallows out front.

The clip also shows President Trump's face on a gunslinger shooting Hillary Clinton as Mike Pence applauds and statues of black-and-white Trumps giving a Nazi salute, as Chuck D raps, "All hail to the chief who came in the name of a thief to cease peace." Most of the imagery, which includes some footage of the group playing, focuses on Pence as a Trump puppet master.

The track comes off the group's recently released self-titled debut, which the band recorded with producer Brendan O'Brien.

The band will be playing three dates around the U.S. this fall before decamping for a European tour: Louisville's Louder Than Life Festival (October 1st), New Orleans' Voodoo Music and Arts Experience (October 27th) and San Bernardino, California's Ozzfest Meets Knotfest (November 4th).