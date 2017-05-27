See Pixies Run Through 'Tenement Song' on 'Colbert'

Pixies wrapped the first leg of their three-tiered North American tour by stopping by The Late Show to perform "Tenement Song," a cut off the band's 2016 LP Head Carrier.

The band, with new bassist Paz Lenchantin, began their recent tour by visiting Conan to play "Bel Esprit." The band previously released their animated video for "Tenement Song" in September.



The Pixies' North American trek in support of Head Carrier continues this fall with 19 dates that span from September 19th in New Haven, Connecticut to October 21st at Las Vegas' Cosmopolitan. After a brief break, Black Francis and company will embark on the recently announced third and final leg of the tour starting November 30th in Portland.

While in New York, Pixies also sat down for a 40-minute interview with Build where the band talked about Head Carrier, their next album and their current Kim Deal-less incarnation. "We're just happy to be doing this as opposed to shipping and receiving," Francis quipped.

Pixies Tour Dates



November 30 & December 1 - Portland, OR @ Roseland

December 3 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

December 4 - Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

December 7 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

December 9 - Napa, CA @ Uptown Theatre

December 10 - San Jose, CA @ City National Civic