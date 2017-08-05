See Phish Cover Radiohead's 'Everything in Its Right Place'

Phish covered Radiohead for the first time ever during the 11th concert of their epic 13-night Madison Square Garden residency, with the jam band delivering their take on Kid A's "Everything in Its Right Place."

As previously noted, each night of Phish's "Baker's Dozen" run features a setlist inspired by the donut handed out to fans as they enter the venue, "Lemon" being the theme of Friday's show; the Kid A track features the lyric "Yesterday I woke up sucking a lemon."

Phish has always been known for their diverse array of covers, but the MSG run has seen a string of unexpected live debuts by the band: Tom Waits' "Way Down in the Hole," Scott Joplin's "Maple Leaf Rag," Tay Zonday's viral hit "Chocolate Rain," an a cappella of Fleet Foxes' "White Winter Hymnal" and Neil Young's "Powderfinger" are among the covers that entered Phish's live catalog over the past two weeks.

As part of "Lemon" night, Phish also opened their Friday concert with a rendition of blues legend Blind Lemon Jefferson's "See That My Grave Is Kept Clean," which had been previously covered by artists like Bob Dylan, Lou Reed and B.B. King: