Watch Paul McCartney Join Steven Van Zandt for Raucous Beatles Cover

Paul McCartney joined Steven Van Zandt and the Disciples of Soul for a raucous rendition of the Beatles' "I Saw Her Standing There" during Van Zandt's concert in London, Saturday November 4th.

Related Steven Van Zandt Talks 'Soulfire' LP, Life With the E Street Band On his first solo album in decades, rock's ultimate sideman reclaims the Jersey Shore sound he helped invent

McCartney and Van Zandt shared vocal duties, and a microphone, throughout the performance of the classic 1963 single. The former Beatle added a gritty guitar vamp to the brassy full-band arrangement as well, while later he and Disciples of Soul guitarist Marc Ribler traded spitfire blues solos before everyone belted one final chorus.

Prior to launching into the song, Van Zandt introduced McCartney by cracking, "We need to finish some unfinished business." The rocker was likely referring to a July 2012 Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band concert at London's Hyde Park where McCartney came on stage to perform "Twist and Shout" and "I Saw Her Standing There," only to have organizers cut the power because of a strict noise curfew. In September, McCartney joined Springsteen and the E Street Band for a rendition of "I Saw Her Standing There" at Madison Square Garden.

In May, Van Zandt released his new album, Soulfire, marking his first solo effort since 1999's Born Again Savage. The record features new originals, covers of Etta James and James Brown and several old tunes Van Zandt wrote for Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes, including one, "Love On the Wrong Side of Town," co-written with Springsteen.

