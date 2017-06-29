See Paris Jackson in the xx's Sun-Drenched 'I Dare You' Video

The xx enlisted Paris Jackson, Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown and Moonlight's Ashton Sanders for their new "I Dare You" video. The resulting clip is a sun-drenched, carefree ode to a fantasy of L.A., full of scenic views, fancy cars and chic outfits.
The action starts when a daydreaming student (Brown) misses the bus for school, freeing her up for a day of adventure. Along with Jackson, Sanders and a few other lucky L.A. natives, Brown ends up at a tiny poolside concert by the xx where the trio of Jamie Smith, Romy Madley Croft and Oliver Sim work through "I Dare You," a sleek, chugging new-wave cut.
In a statement, the xx described their video as "our love letter to Los Angeles, a city close to our hearts where we wrote and recorded parts of our album I See You." The clip was directed by Alasdair McLellan – who previously helmed the "On Hold" and "Say Something Loving" videos – along with Calvin Klein's Chief Creative Officer Raf Simons. The xx called Simons "a hero of ours."
I See You came out in January. Last Friday, the band released a deluxe edition of the record containing the three new tracks that had previously only been available on vinyl, and the group plans to return to the U.S. for a handful of shows in late September and October.