See Paramore's Frenetic Open-Air Performance of 'Hard Times' on 'Kimmel'

Paramore gave a twitchy, volatile performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday. The punk-pop band played their new song "Hard Times" along with their biggest 2014 hit, "Ain't It Fun," in an open-air stage.

Lead singer Hayley Williams was a firework at centerstage. She did the Robot, leaned back and shimmied her shoulders at the sky and stomped defiantly across the stage. The band wore colorful jumpsuits and Williams had bright, mis-matching circles of paint around each eye like an Alice Cooper clown.

After ripping through the lean, scrappy "Hard Times," Paramore turned to "Ain't It Fun," which marched all the way to Number 10 on the Hot 100 in 2014 and won a Grammy for Best Rock Song. At this point, the show quickly turned into a post-punk reverie, with the crowd shouting lines back at Williams.

Paramore released After Laughter last Friday. The group will tour the U.S. in support of the album this fall.



