Norah Jones performed a solo piano cover of the Soundgarden hit "Black Hole Sun" on Tuesday night in tribute to Chris Cornell, who committed suicide last week at age 52. Jones was playing at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, which was also the site of Cornell's final show.

Related See the Best Onstage Tributes to Chris Cornell Heart's Ann Wilson, Ryan Adams, Eric Church and more cover singer's music live to remember Cornell's legacy

Jones brought "Black Hole Sun" into her wheelhouse, toning down the crashing drone of the original and remaking it as a spare, bluesy number. She sketched a melody with handsome piano chords, and as she sang, she stretched words and toyed with the space between them. Around the four-minute mark, Jones suddenly left tranquility behind by elevating her volume and wailing the song's title several times. The performance came to a peaceful end with a quiet, melancholy figure on the piano.

In the aftermath of Cornell's death, a number of musicians have paid tribute with covers of his music. "Black Hole Sun" has been a particular favorite – Heart's Ann Wilson played it on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Ryan Adams offered his own rendition during a show in New Zealand.

Cornell's family announced that the singer will be laid to rest in a private ceremony in Los Angeles on Friday, May 26th. A public memorial is reportedly being planned, but official details have not yet been announced.

Watch Chris Cornell's final performance with Soundgarden.